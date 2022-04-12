12 April 2022

Portsmouth ease to victory over automatic promotion hopefuls Rotherham

By NewsChain Sport
12 April 2022

Rotherham’s automatic promotion hopes suffered another setback after being thrashed 3-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Two former Millers players – George Hirst and Clark Robertson – were among the goals as Paul Warne’s side missed out on the chance to go second.

A drab game sprung into life in the 35th minute with Pompey taking the lead.

A free-kick by Michael Jacobs was met by Robertson who headed into the far corner.

Pompey doubled their lead in the 59th minute as Hirst raced from the halfway line before crossing low and hard for Marcus Harness to thump the ball beyond Viktor Johansson.

It was game over in the 65th minute when ex-Rotherham loanee Hirst fired into an empty net after goalkeeper Johansson came for and missed a cross.

The defeat leaves Rotherham three points behind second-placed MK Dons with a game in hand.

The Millers have now taken just five points from their last seven league games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Leaked CCTV images of Matt Hancock kissing aide: No prosecutions will follow, inquiry rules

news

Four presidents take train to Kyiv to show support for ‘dear friend’ Volodymyr Zelensky

world news

Security tightened around New York mayor as police hunt Brooklyn subway shooter

world news