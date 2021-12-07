Portsmouth fail to punish 10-man Sheffield Wednesday
Massimo Luongo was sent off as Portsmouth were held to a frantic 0-0 draw by 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park.
Australian Luongo was shown a straight red card for a late lunge on Republic of Ireland midfielder Ronan Curtis 21 minutes from time.
Pompey could not take advantage though as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a man-of-the-match display for the visitors.
Pompey had the better of the first half and striker George Hirst wasted a golden chance when he shot straight at Peacock-Farrell.
Curtis was also denied by a smart save down low to his left from the Northern Ireland international before the interval.
Peacock-Farrell made another good save to keep out Reece Hackett’s long-range effort 10 minutes into the second half.
Luongo’s dismissal gave Portsmouth extra hope of breaking the deadlock but Wednesday held on for their sixth away draw of the season.
