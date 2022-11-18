Portsmouth held to fourth consecutive draw by Derby
Portsmouth endured a fourth straight Sky Bet League One draw as play-off rivals Derby held them 0-0 at Fratton Park.
A stalemate seemed almost inevitable for the hosts, who have now won once in their last nine matches to derail their hopes of automatic promotion.
Both sides sit on 29 points, with a single goal giving Portsmouth fifth to Derby’s sixth, and their proximity in the table was evident on the pitch.
Derby enjoyed the best of the early chances in a high-tempo opening, James Collins heading a dangerous Conor Hourihane delivery narrowly wide.
David McGoldrick went even closer as he pulled down a long free-kick on the edge of the area while unmarked, letting the ball bounce before curling onto the crossbar.
Connor Ogilvie looped a header onto the roof of the net for Pompey, while Craig Forsyth and Owen Dale could not get their angles right from a yard out at either end.
The Rams were denied twice as Josh Griffiths blocked Louie Sibley’s shot before Dane Scarlett was needed to steer a rebound off the line.
Jay Mingi had Pompey’s first shot on target in stoppage time, with neither side able to find a winner.
