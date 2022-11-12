Portsmouth held to frustrating draw at struggling Morecambe
Morecambe held promotion-chasing Portsmouth to a draw in an entertaining Sky Bet League One clash at the Mazuma Stadium.
The struggling Shrimps dominated the game but missed a host of chances that would have earned them a much-needed win.
The opportunity Morecambe did take came in the 36th minute after a fine move. Ryan Cooney played the ball inside Connor Ogilvie for Adam Mayor, who took his time and picked out the onrushing Liam Shaw to slide the ball past Joshua Griffiths from 12 yards out.
The Shrimps went close to adding to their lead at the end of the half when Mayor was again influential as he set up Jensen Weir, who was through on goal but saw his final effort well saved by Griffiths.
The home side started the second half on the attack, with Caleb Watts and Ryan Delaney both missing the target with close-range headers before Pompey levelled on 68 minutes.
Marlon Pack saw a header cleared off the line by Anthony O’Connor, but the ball fell to Colby Bishop, who slotted home.
Dylan Connolly and Cole Stockton both wasted late chances for the home side to win it.
