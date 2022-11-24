Portsmouth hope to have Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett available for MK Dons clash
Portsmouth are hoping to have on-loan Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett available for their FA Cup clash with MK Dons on Saturday.
Both were refused permission to play in the first round by their parent clubs, but Pompey are in ongoing negotiations with Blackpool over Dale and Scarlett’s Tottenham.
Kieron Freeman looks set to be unavailable because of the calf injury he sustained in Papa Johns Trophy action in midweek, but Marlon Pack was rested for that clash and could return.
Tom Lowery (hamstring), Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Michael Jacobs have all returned to training after lengthy absences, but this match comes too soon, while Joe Morrell is at the World Cup with Wales.
Daniel Harvie is available again for MK Dons.
The defender sat out the Sky Bet League One defeat by Barnsley last weekend through suspension having picked up five bookings, but played in the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek.
The cups have provided bright spots for the Dons in what has been a difficult campaign so far.
Will Grigg and Darragh Burns netted against Newport on Tuesday and will be among those hoping to make the starting line-up, but Louie Barry is a doubt after limping off in the second half.
