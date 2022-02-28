28 February 2022

Portsmouth midfielder Ronan Curtis banned against Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2022

Portsmouth will be without Ronan Curtis for the visit of Oxford.

Curtis picked up his 10th booking of the season in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Fleetwood and must now sit out two games.

Defender Sean Raggett should be fit, despite taking a nasty fall in that game.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) continue to work their way back towards full fitness while Michael Jacobs has a knee injury.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is contemplating starting Marcus Browne.

The Middlesbrough loanee made his long-awaited debut in Saturday’s win over Cambridge when he came off the bench and could be handed a start.

James Henry could also start after returning off the bench following a calf injury.

Robinson said his side are “looking at different options” in a bid to combat Pompey’s threats.

