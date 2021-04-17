Portsmouth performance worries Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley was worried by Portsmouth’s performance for the first time in a 1-0 defeat to MK Dons

Cowley’s tenure started with four victories on the bounce but have now gone three games without a win as they look to secure a League One play-off place.

Scott Fraser’s penalty was the only goal of the game while Pompey ended the game with 10 men after Jack Whatmough was dismissed late on.

Cowley wants the result to serve as a warning.

“It’s been a disappointing week, there’s no hiding place from that,” he said.

“I want so much more for us and this football club. I thought we created enough chances in the first half to win the game, the first goal is always important against an MK Dons team who want to play a possession-based game.

“You then have to go and chase the game and create spaces which is probably what happened. We have to be more clinical and ruthless with the action before the final action and the final action.

“Jack getting sent off has compounded the defeat and, in this league, MK Dons are the worst team you want to go down to 10 men against.

“For the first time today, there were some things I didn’t like in our play. We need to be a little bit tougher, we need to be more in control of our emotions and we need to be more together. Excuses never won anyone anything in life.”

Ethan Laird forced the breakthrough when he was tripped by Charlie Daniels inside the box and Fraser converted the spot-kick.

Portsmouth’s hopes of equalising were dashed when Whatmough was dismissed for a reckless foul.

It was a first win in four for MK Dons but enough to propel them to within seven points of the play-offs.

Manager Russell Martin said: “We were playing against a team fighting for promotion with a real good chance of the play-offs and energised under a new manager. We always knew it was going to be tough but I really liked it.

“I think it got a bit messy in the second half at times but we were playing against a really good team who were committing a lot of people forward because they were losing the game. The only disappointment for me was that we didn’t score more goals.

“I thought we looked really dangerous, really threatening and got into their box on numerous occasions. I am really pleased with the intensity and it is a brilliant reaction from Tuesday (4-0 loss against Lincoln).

“The boys bounced back with their attitude and courage. There were a couple of scary moments but I think we limited them unbelievably well, especially in the second half. On the whole, we looked really in control.”