Portugal defender Pepe announces retirement aged 41
Portugal defender Pepe has announced his retirement at the age of 41.
Pepe, who played for Real Madrid and Porto, confirmed he was hanging up his boots in a 33-minute video posted to social media.
The veteran centre-back played 878 matches in all and won an impressive 34 trophies, including the Champions League on three occasions with Madrid and the 2016 European Championship for Portugal.
He represented his country 141 times and featured in Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign which saw them knocked out at the quarter-final stage following a penalty shootout defeat to France.
Pepe started out in 2002 for Maritimo before moving to Porto two years later.
He then enjoyed a decade-long stint at Real Madrid, winning LaLiga three times, before moving to Turkey with Besiktas and then ending his career back at Porto.
The Portuguese club said on X: “A career and a legacy that will always be an example for any Porto fan.
“There are only two possible words: Congratulations and thank you.”
