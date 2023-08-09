Potential £17m Jota successor for Celtic, plus other top transfer tips

Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster Celtic's squad before the summer transfer window ends, with a focus on the central defensive and wing positions. Rodgers will need replacements for Carl Starfelt, who is set to join Celta Vigo, and Jota, who moved to Al-Ittihad in a £25m deal. Rodgers' reported targets include Maik Nawrocki, who impressed fans in his debut match, and Brazilian playmaker Tete, currently under contract with Shakhtar Donetsk. However, Celtic are not the only club eyeing Tete, with Fenerbahce and Galatasaray also interested. If a deal to bring Tete to Glasgow is successful, it remains to be seen if he can adapt to the pace of the Scottish game, having had difficulty in the English Premier League.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has spent his pre-season evaluating fringe players and rising B-team youths. Rodgers, in his sixth week since succeeding Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead, has conducted assessments during a training retreat in Portugal and several preliminary matches. He now has a clearer idea of those he wants to keep, and those he thinks would be better off with a loan or a permanent departure. Adam Montgomery, Yosuke Ideguchi, Liam Shaw, and Johnny Kenny are on interim moves. The next steps for several other players, either struggling to secure their position or viewed as potential long-term prospects, will be determined in the coming weeks.

Despite losses to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, Erik ten Hag remains confident as Manchester United head into the Premier League season. Man Utd is on the brink of sealing a one-year deal with Jonny Evans, an experienced defender and past Premier League winner. Meanwhile, Everton has rebuffed interest from ten Hag in their rising defender, Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees have reportedly rejected a £15 million bid from PSV this summer, signalling that any offer from the Red Devils would receive the same response.

Aston Villa is reportedly planning transfer talks with Leeds United winger, Wilfried Gnonto's representatives. The 19-year-old Italian showed exceptional talent during his first Premier League season, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Gnonto's performance impressed many, causing Aston Villa to consider him as a potential new forward. However, Everton's £15 million offer has already been declined, indicating that Leeds intends to keep Gnonto. Given recent investments, Leeds is not pressured to sell, which might elevate Gnonto’s price to £30 million.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to make several new signings to enhance squad depth for the 2023/24 season, under the stewardship of Julen Lopetegui. Despite no confirmed additions thus far, numerous rumours suggest a potential reformed starting lineup ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League. The club's extraordinary recovery continues as they strive for further progress.

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks with Turkish club Beşiktaş for the potential transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian star's performance has faded since his £140 million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona. Spanish site Sport.es claims Beşiktaş have proposed a season-long loan with an €8 million purchase clause, significantly less than Villa's payment to Barcelona, and offering to cover only 40% of Coutinho's wages. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins is said to be close to a £23 million move to Brentford, pending a medical examination.

Birmingham City, under new ownership of Thomas Wagner, have made five noteworthy summer signings, including Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi, Kevin Long, Ethan Laird, and Krystian Bielik, part of ongoing efforts to overhaul their squad. The club aims to exceed their best score since the 2016/17 season, targeting a top-half finish for the next term. More signings are anticipated before the close of the transfer window, further bolstering John Eustace's side for the 2023/24 season.

Newcastle United is gearing up for the next season, following their successful qualification for the Champions League. Possible starters include goalkeeper Nick Pope, right back Kieran Trippier, and centre backs Sven Botman and Josko Gvardiol. Also, Kieran Tierney is a prospective left back and Bruno Guimaraes, James Maddison, and Joelinton could fill the midfield. Forwards Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson, alongside Alexander Isak, could form the attacking trio. The team is also looking to strengthen with new signings, amid speculation linking them with a number of top-level players.

After a season without silverware, Michael Beale is preparing for a significant overhaul at Rangers. The Englishman has compiled an extensive list of potential signings which has been forwarded to the club’s scouts. Beale is dedicating any spare time to meet potential recruits, at home and overseas. A 25% turnover of players is expected and any sold will be replaced in the same position. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, centre-back Filip Helander, winger Ryan Kent, and strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak are predicted to depart. Changes to the squad will shape the Rangers' line-up for the 2023/24 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s priority for the summer is evident: reshaping Liverpool's midfield. Ahead of the transfer window, the club is reportedly making swift offers for various midfielders. Despite the slim chances of securing a Champions League spot, Liverpool's focus remains on player recruitment. Widespread changes could be seen in the midfield come the next season. Nevertheless, uncertainty lingers over whether Klopp will secure his top choices. Based on the latest Liverpool transfer rumours, a potential starting 11 has been sketched out.