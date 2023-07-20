Predicted Championship table after rush of summer signings for key clubs

The anticipation for the 2023/24 Championship season is rising as transfer actions intensify. Major moves include Shea Charles to Southampton, Harry Winks to Leicester City, and Ellis Simms to Coventry City. Birmingham City lead in the number of transfers, with Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, and West Bromwich Albion yet to begin. Early predictions have changed due to the significant transfers throughout the division. Here, we look at the latest promotion and relegation odds for the 24 teams competing in the English second tier in the upcoming season.

Newcastle United are slated to sign Leo Shahar, a promising England under-16s player from Wolverhampton Wanderers. This comes as part of a broader effort to reform United's academy under the guidance of Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth. The club have recruited several scouts and recruitment personnel nationwide to enhance the productivity of youth talent identification. The summer has seen United sign young, promising players such as Michael Mills (Port Vale) and Sam Alabi (Oldham Athletic) who will join the under-15 and 16s squad. Shahar, who played regularly for under-18s last season, is the next anticipated recruit.

Liverpool began their 2023-24 pre-season with a 4-2 victory against Karlsruher at BBBank Wildpark. The Reds' win was secured with a last-minute double from Diogo Jota, with other goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. Jürgen Klopp was pleased as most of his squad managed to play for 45 minutes. Despite a disallowed header goal from Virgil van Dijk and an equaliser from Karlsruher's Lars Stindl, Liverpool dominated the second half. Jota and Gakpo's goals ultimately prevented a draw, giving Liverpool a confident start to their summer campaign.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Monaco defender Axel Disasi, although Newcastle's intent remains uncertain. Manchester's pursuit hinges on Harry Maguire’s future following Mason Mount and Andre Onana's signings. Amidst rumours of Newcastle selling Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahil, manager Eddie Howe is eyeing Leicester City's Harvey Barnes. Despite having the joint best defensive record last season, the Magpies' defence may still be bolstered. Joachim Andersen's links with Newcastle seem more promising than Disasi. Additionally, questions surround Jamaal Lascelles' future at the club, while Fabian Schar is nearing 32.

Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, is on the brink of a departure to Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad. Already agreeing terms, his £40 million move awaits government clearance. During his stint at Liverpool, Fabinho won six major trophies and made 219 appearances. His decision to leave has been influenced by lack of representation for Brazil's national team and the allure of joining former Real Madrid and Chelsea players at Al-Ittihad. Fabinho did not accompany Liverpool for their pre-season training in Germany.

Anticipating the return of the Sky Bet Championship, football clubs are bolstering their squads through various transfers. Notable deals, such as Shea Charles to Southampton and Harry Winks to Leicester City, have already been completed. Meanwhile, other clubs have made new additions on tighter budgets, sometimes with free transfers. These moves have considerably increased total squad market values, altering the rankings of the clubs. This article provides an updated list of all 24 clubs in the division by their current squad valuations, including the highest valued players from each club.

Liverpool are considering Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich as a potential addition to their midfield, following reports that Bayern are willing to discuss a potential transfer if a lucrative offer is made. This comes as Fabinho's move to Al-Ittihad seems likely and Jordan Henderson is sought after by Al-Ettifaq. Kimmich, valued at £64 million, offers versatility being experienced in both the central zone and right-back positions. With Liverpool set to receive substantial funds for Fabinho and potentially Henderson, they could make a competitive offer for Kimmich - though it remains unclear whether Jurgen Klopp views him as the best fit.

Newcastle United have expanded their academy team, adding former Leeds United analyst, Jordan Davison. Since Dan Ashworth assumed the role of Sporting Director, several key positions have been created, with individuals joining from Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham, Norwich City and Blackburn. Davison, who will serve as an under-21s performance analyst, expressed his excitement about joining his boyhood club on Twitter and his eagerness to help the academy progress. His previous roles included stints at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bradford City.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are set to branch out into the Technology Golf League (TGL), having purchased a Boston-based franchise last month. FSG, who own Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins and RFK Racing, are excited by the tech-integrated league, inspired by the Indian Premier League's success. FSG's chairman, Tom Werner, highlighted the involvement of top PGA players. Meanwhile, FSG continue expansion efforts, having been approved for a £1.6 billion development around Fenway Park and expressing potential interest in an NBA franchise.

Wayne Rooney has advised Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood to consider leaving Manchester United for the sake of their careers. With Maguire being stripped of the captaincy and falling in ranking at the club, Rooney believes his future lies elsewhere. Among the interested clubs are West Ham United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United. Greenwood's future is also uncertain, following the club's internal investigation into legal troubles. Meanwhile, Rooney views Harry Kane as the perfect striker for United, suggesting a possible move for the England captain.