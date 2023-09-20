Following a disappointing start to the season against Chelsea, Liverpool have emerged strong, winning four consecutive Premier League games. Despite concerns about the summer loss of key players such as Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp's team are showing signs of a potential title challenge against Manchester City. With the help of data from Opta, LiverpoolWorld examines predictions for the final Premier League table, suggesting reasons for hope among Liverpool fans.

The Premier League is renowned for being one of the world's most competitive football leagues, a reputation reinforced during the 2023/24 season. Unexpected outcomes, such as the struggles of Manchester United and Chelsea, along with Brighton & Hove Albion's remarkable performance, reflect this competitive nature. The physicality often results in fouls and interruptions. Referees play a crucial role, issuing punishment to teams through yellow and red cards. Data from Transfermarkt reveals a ranking of the 'dirtiest' teams, based on received cards.

Liverpool have confirmed they will debut their 2023-24 third kit in the upcoming match against LASK in the Europa League. The match, scheduled at the Raiffeisen Arena, anticipates appearances from players Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott. Ryan Gravenberch, recently transferred from Bayern Munich, might also have his full debut. The club, having secured 13 points from their first five top-flight matches of the season, unveiled the kit following a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neil Warnock, former manager of Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers, is set to depart from his position at Huddersfield Town after the Championship clash with Stoke City. Despite a rocky start to the season, Huddersfield have recently found success with consecutive wins against West Brom and Rotherham United. Warnock, who took charge last season and aided the club's 'great escape', extended his contract by a season to aid the search for a long-term replacement. Huddersfield's chief executive, Jake Edwards, has announced that they are ready to make a longer-term managerial appointment. Warnock has expressed content at the decision and wishes the club success.

Birmingham City are keen to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Watford as they face EFL Championship leaders, Preston North End on Tuesday evening. Preston remains unbeaten in the English second tier after six games of the 2023/24 season, while Birmingham's first loss came at the weekend. Despite a late sending-off for Lee Buchanan, John Eustace's side remain confident going into what could be one of the season's standout matches at Deepdale Stadium. The 11 players we predict for Birmingham are expected to face off against Ryan Lowe's squad.

The North London rivalry intensifies as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur start the Premier League season strongly. Arsenal are aiming for another title challenge under Mikel Arteta, while Tottenham have made a solid start under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Despite challenging Manchester City's dominance being tough, Opta's statistics predict both clubs near the top by season's end. Conversely, Chelsea are struggling, potentially needing more than a season to recover under Mauricio Pochettino. Other London clubs, West Ham, Brentford, and Crystal Palace, have also commenced the season positively.

Crystal Palace's assistant manager, Paddy McCarthy, reveals that manager Roy Hodgson is improving after falling ill before their match against Aston Villa. Despite the absence of Hodgson and loss of players Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise, Crystal Palace have had a respectable season start, securing seven points from five games, including victories over Sheffield United and Wolves. Hodgson, who was unwell hours before the game, had prepared the team in advance, and McCarthy is hopeful he will soon return to managing the team.

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku has offered an optimistic health update following a season-long knee injury. His absence has impacted Chelsea's performance, with the team struggling to score. The club, led by Mauricio Pochettino, is the youngest in the Premier League, averaging an age of 23.5, but recent results have been disappointing. Nkunku, who made a promising start at Chelsea, took to Instagram with the message "In progress.." indicating progress in his recovery. His return could help revive the club, currently suffering from an inability to win games.

Former Premier League referee, Mark Halsey, has raised questions over Arsenal's disallowed goal against Everton. Despite ultimately winning the match, a goal from Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was ruled out by a VAR decision, which was contested due to an unclear camera angle. The ball seemingly hit Everton's Beto prior to reaching Eddie Nketiah, yet the officials deemed this touch insignificant. Halsey suggested the cameras used for the VAR decision did not appear level with the play, a sentiment echoed by Sky Sports' Gary Neville. Arsenal's win, however, could have been threatened if they had not secured all three points.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho may be offered a respite by Barcelona following his fallout with Erik ten Hag. Sancho was criticised for insufficient effort in training and is currently training alone after refusing to apologise. The potential sale of Sancho, however, might lead to United incurring significant losses. Barcelona may bid for Sancho in the January transfer window, likely on loan. Elsewhere, Manchester City have postponed contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne, sidelined due to a significant hamstring injury, until his return. The Belgian's current contract extends to 2025, and he continues to be a key player in Guardiola's plans.