07 March 2022

Pregnant Melanie Leupolz to miss remainder of Chelsea season

By NewsChain Sport
07 March 2022

Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz will not play again this season after announcing she is pregnant, the club have confirmed.

The Germany international will continue “light training” in the coming months, the club say, but will not be available to play for the reigning Women’s Super League champions.

A statement from the club added: “We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and we are excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family.”

