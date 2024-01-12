12 January 2024

Premier League and EFL chiefs to face questions on TV revenue deal progress

By NewsChain Sport
12 January 2024

Premier League and EFL chiefs are set to be questioned by a select committee next week about what progress has been made towards a new agreement over top-flight television revenue.

The PA news agency understands Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, and EFL chair Rick Parry are due to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) committee on Tuesday.

The leagues are involved in discussions, which also include the Football Association, on a so-called ‘New Deal For Football’.

The talks cover a new, enhanced funding package for the EFL and its clubs but also financial controls, calendar changes and work permits.

