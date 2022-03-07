07 March 2022

Premier League close to terminating its broadcast contracts in Russia – reports

By NewsChain Sport
07 March 2022

The Premier League is close to terminating its broadcast contracts in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, revealed last week the current arrangements were “under review”.

But Sky Sports and the Telegraph claim lawyers have been given the go-ahead to start the process of ending broadcast agreements with Russian partners and an announcement could come in the next few days.

A fan holding a Ukraine scarf (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

The Premier League declined to comment on the situation when contacted by the PA news agency.

The Russian rights for the current season are owned by a company called Rambler, and broadcast on streaming platform Okko. Match TV – owned by energy giant Gazprom – is then set to start a six-year deal from 2022-23.

Commercial deals with Russia in all sectors are under scrutiny, and Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London: “With regards to our broadcast contracts in Russia, clearly they’re under review.”

