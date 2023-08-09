Premier League looking into ‘historic’ financial issues at Chelsea

Chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed the Premier League is investigating Chelsea regarding “historic” financial issues that the club reported.

It was reported on Tuesday the Blues are the subject of a Premier League investigation for alleged breaches of financial regulations during Roman Abramovich’s time at the club.

Current owners Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital Consortium, who took over last summer after Abramovich was forced to sell following sanctions as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reportedly flagged the potential issue to the Premier League and Football Association themselves.

That now appears to have been confirmed by Masters, who said: “We don’t comment on investigations unless they are out in the public domain. You obviously know who has been charged, that much is clear.

“We have been pretty open about the historic issues with regard to Chelsea because they self-reported to the Premier League and to the FA so it is obvious we are looking into that.”

UEFA announced last month it had been approached “proactively” by the club, who agreed to pay 10million euros (£8.57million) to Europe’s governing body after owning up to “incomplete financial reporting” between 2012 and 2019.

Chelsea said in a statement at the time their new owners became aware of potential impropriety when carrying out a “thorough due diligence process” prior to the purchase.

According to reports, no charges have yet been brought by the Premier League, but, even though the allegations relate to a previous ownership, possible sanctions could include a fine or points deduction if the club are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Chelsea have been contacted for comment.