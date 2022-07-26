26 July 2022

Premier League names Alison Brittain as new chair

By NewsChain Sport
26 July 2022

The Premier League has announced Alison Brittain as its new chair after clubs “voted unanimously in favour” of her appointment.

Brittain will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.

“I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League,” she said in a statement.

“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.

“It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Letter threatening to shoot Penny Maudant in the head sent to her office during leadership contest

news

Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak over £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes

news

Prince Harry wins bid for review of Home Office security decision

world news