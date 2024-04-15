Premier League seeks ‘urgent’ resolution to Everton appeal before end of season

The Premier League says it will seek to ensure the outcome of Everton’s appeal against a two-point penalty imposed earlier this month is known before the last round of top-flight games on May 19.

Everton were docked points by an independent commission last week for an admitted breach of top-flight profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), and have now formally lodged an appeal.

It means PSR appeal processes involving Everton and Nottingham Forest, who sit just above the Premier League relegation zone in 16th and 17th respectively, are ongoing.

Forest’s hearing against a four-point PSR sanction is understood to have been scheduled in the week beginning April 22, and the league has now indicated it will do all it can to ensure Everton’s appeal outcome is known heading into the final round of matches.

“Everton Football Club has appealed (against) the decision of an independent commission to impose a two-point deduction on the club following its admission of a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules,” a league statement read.

“An appeal board has been appointed to hear the case after the club lodged the appeal to the chair of the judicial panel today. The case will be heard on an expedited basis, in accordance with the league’s standard directions.

“For clarity and certainty for all clubs and fans, the Premier League will be seeking to have the appeal resolved urgently with the outcome confirmed in advance of Sunday May 19, the last day of this season.”

The league’s standard directions were agreed by clubs at last summer’s Premier League annual general meeting, and their purpose is to ensure PSR case outcomes are known in the same season as any charge is laid, and before Premier League ‘shares’ change hands between relegated clubs and those coming up from the Championship.

Everton admitted breaching the permitted loss threshold under the PSR by £16.6million for the assessment period ending with the 2022-23 season.

The independent commission which imposed the sanction disclosed in the written reasons for its decision that the Premier League had initially sought a five-point penalty.

This was reduced to two by the commission, after mitigation was taken into account – notably it felt the club were being punished twice in the same overlapping period. In February Everton had a 10-point penalty for an earlier PSR breach, up to the end of the 2021-22 season, reduced to six on appeal.

Everton will now be aiming to achieve a further reduction to the two-point penalty via the latest appeal.

The commission which issued the two-point penalty will also hold a separate hearing to settle a dispute between the club and the league around costs which Everton contend are associated to the construction of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

This dispute is not covered by the standard directions, so any sanction imposed in relation to that matter would almost certainly apply next season.