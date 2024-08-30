Premier League talking points: Can Brighton keep winning start going at Arsenal?

There is a familiar look to the top end of the Premier League table as the competition enters its third weekend.

Manchester City’s pursuit of a fifth successive title is firmly on track as they head for West Ham, with Brighton above last season’s runners-up Arsenal going into their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

At the other end, promoted trio Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton have collected just a single point between them, a return upon which they will hope to improve at the earliest opportunity.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the latest round of fixtures.

Brighton Rock

Second-placed Brighton have enjoyed a spectacular start to the new campaign with a 3-0 opening day win at Everton and last weekend’s last-gasp victory over Manchester United before a much-changed side eased its way past League One Crawley in the Carabao Cup. However, they face their biggest test yet when they head for last season’s runners-up Arsenal, who have been in similarly imperious form in seeing off Wolves and Aston Villa, on Saturday. Who will blink first?

Double Dutch

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot will go head-to-head with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday when the Reds travel to Old Trafford. Former Feyenoord manager Slot, who has added Juventus striker Federico Chiesa to his squad this week, has presided over regulation wins against Ipswich and Brentford, while ex-Ajax supremo Ten Hag has guided his side to an edgy 1-0 home victory over Fulham and late defeat at Brighton while continuing his pursuit of Paris St Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Both league games last season ended all square with United shading a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final tie 4-3.

Third time lucky?

As baptisms of fire go, Ipswich could hardly have chosen a tougher one. Kieran McKenna’s men, who finished second in last season’s Sky Bet Championship to secure their return to the top flight after a 22-year absence, were handed a daunting opening day home clash with Liverpool and a trip to champions Manchester City a week later and perhaps predictably, went down 2-0 and 4-1 respectively. The fixture calendar has been slightly kinder this time around with Fulham heading for Portman Road on Saturday, and that may provide a more accurate indication of how things might pan out for them.

Howe’s that happened?

Newcastle’s supposed status as “the richest club in the world” after their Saudi-backed takeover was always a misnomer, but reality has bitten with a vengeance this summer. The Magpies have spent more than £400million on players since the Gulf states Public Investment Fund bought an 80 per cent stake at St James’ Park in October 2021, but head coach Eddie Howe will head into Sunday’s clash with Tottenham having had to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in order to meet profitability and sustainability rules and without the marquee signing he hoped to be able to land as a result, an outcome which has not gone down well with expectant fans.

Toffees toiling

Everton supporters could be forgiven for thinking “Here we go again” after a brutal start to the new campaign. A club who battled back from points deductions to survive last season go into the weekend sitting at the foot of the table without a point to their name after humbling back-to-back defeats by Brighton and Tottenham. Carabao Cup progression at the hands of League Two Doncaster may not have changed the narrative significantly, but victory over Bournemouth on Saturday might just calm nerves on the blue half of Merseyside.