Premier League team of the season 2020-21

The Premier League season will come to an end on Sunday with Manchester City already confirmed as title winners for a third time in four years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who has caught the eye during English football’s top flight this term.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept 15 clean sheets this season (PA Wire)

A huge part of why Aston Villa have not been involved in a relegation battle this season. The hero in his first game with a crucial penalty save against Sheffield United, the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper has been an ever-present and kept an impressive 15 clean sheets.

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

While Cancelo has not played the whole season at right-back, he has been a key cog in the wheel for Pep Guardiola’s title winners. Given a license to roam, the Portugal international has often helped City outnumber their rivals in midfield and been a valuable asset at both ends of the pitch.

Wesley Fofana (Leicester)

The young defender has thrived with the Foxes and not let a hefty price tag weigh him down. An injury to Caglar Soyuncu in October opened the door for the France Under-21 international to grab a starting berth and his composure and reading of the game has caught the eye.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

It is not often a defender wins the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year award, but the centre-back helped transform the fortunes of City after a stuttering opening month. A colossal figure in defence, who breeds a positive effect on those around him. The heir to Vincent Kompany’s throne.

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

One of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers this season and contributed in an attacking sense with five assists and one memorable goal in the league. A trusted lieutenant of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s, who has helped the left-back force his way back into the England fold.

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Not many at Stamford Bridge have matched Mount in churning out the same high level of displays week after week. An ally for Frank Lampard and equally loved by his successor Thomas Tuchel, the 22-year-old has improved all facets this term to edge towards becoming the complete midfielder.

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Manchester City win the 2020/21 Premier League Package (PA Wire)

The German started a two-month purple patch in December which turned the season around for City and gave them unstoppable momentum. Gundogan hit 11 goals in 12 Premier League appearances and flourished with Kevin De Bruyne out injured. While his scoring rate has dropped, his influence has remained.

Tomas Soucek (West Ham)

Arguably the signing of the season following an excellent loan spell in the second half of the last campaign. The Czech midfielder has not only hit double figures in goals but been a warrior in the middle of the park for West Ham who have gone from relegation candidates to European qualification in 12 months.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The former champions endured a mixed start to the campaign, but an opening-day hat-trick from Salah was a sign of things to come. The Egyptian has maintained his high standards and again netted over 20 times in the division while others have struggled. Where would Liverpool be without him?

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Harry Kane has enjoyed another prolific season in front of goal (PA Wire)

Spurs’ main man has carried the side this season, leading them to the top of the table in November before it all came crashing down soon after. Nevertheless, the England captain has been typically ultra-consistent and also added more assists to his game with over 30 goal involvements in the top flight during the campaign.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

While a large share of his goals have been from the penalty spot, more often than not the playmaker has drawn the foul inside the area and been one of the leaders for United this term. A big presence whenever he is on the pitch, there have been plenty of wonder strikes and key contributions in his first full season at Old Trafford.