Premier League team values post transfers, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton

The Premier League 2023/24 season has seen clubs nationwide partaking in the transfer market. Aston Villa made substantial purchases such as Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres, whilst Arsenal and Chelsea collectively spent £509 million. The most significant signing was Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a record-breaking £115 million. The activity around the Premier League has greatly repositioned squad values. Browse the pages to see the rank of each club, alongside their most valuable player.

Ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos remains clubless 48 days after leaving the Scottish team. Despite a record-breaking stint at Ibrox, Morelos is yet to be signed, leaving him training alone to retain fitness. Potential suitors Sevilla, Galatasaray and Watford have not completed deals, leading to speculation of a return to South America. Santos may engage him as a replacement for Marcos Leonardo, whilst Gremio could use him as cover for Luis Suarez. Morelos’ agent confirmed negotiations with Russian clubs are ongoing. The Colombian's attitude and fitness have been questioned, contributing to his uncertain future.

Rumours persist about Glen Kamara's possible transfer to Leeds United from Rangers. Despite his manager's dismissal of the rumours, former Leeds and Rangers star Ross McCormack believes Kamara, with more than 50 caps for Finland and over 100 league appearances for Rangers since 2019, could provide valuable stability and experience for the Championship club. McCormack suggests Kamara's influence could help Leeds' younger players, like Archie Gray, and assist in their promotion push. Kamara's potential sale, believed in the region of millions, would also yield significant returns on the £50,000 Rangers initially paid Dundee.

Luton Town are on the brink of signing Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul, despite recent bids for Birmingham City's John Ruddy. The club has already signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers this season. Established transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reports agreement has been reached with Norwich and medical tests are scheduled for Tuesday. This effectively ends interest in signing Ruddy, as the club is unlikely to sign three goalkeepers in one window. Last week, a £750,000 bid for Ruddy was made, but Birmingham manager, John Eustace, is keen to retain him.

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is set to join Scottish champions Celtic following a £3million transfer agreement with IF Elfsborg. The 23-year-old centre-back, viewed as a replacement for Carl Starfelt, is due in Glasgow to undergo a medical examination and finalise his move. Following his last game for Elfsborg, Lagerbielke hinted that this might have been his final appearance for the club. Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers hinted that the signing was close to being finalised after their win against Aberdeen. Lagerbielke is anticipated to officially sign once in Scotland.

Celtic is reportedly attempting to disrupt the anticipated £7.7million transfer of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The Scottish champions are allegedly still pursuing the Croatian international, who is set to undergo a medical examination with Fenerbahce in the coming days. Livakovic recently agreed to a deal with the Turkish side, but Celtic remain interested and may submit a bid. Livakovic's signing could augment Celtic's squad ahead of the Champions League group stages.

Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes reportedly enters discussions for a potential loan transfer to Championship side, Watford. The Brazilian forward, who has not played for Villa in over two years, did not meet the expectations of his £22 million transfer from Club Brugge in 2019. His most successful season with the club saw him score five goals in 21 Premier League matches. Following stints with Club Brugge, Sport Club Internacional and Levante, Moraes is being eyed by Watford as a replacement for Ismaila Sarr. Despite a difficult journey, opportunities remain for the 26-year-old to rekindle his 2018/19 form.

Aston Villa is reportedly in talks for a potential transfer of Leeds United winger, Wilfried Gnonto, according to Italian reports. Nineteen-year-old Gnonto impressed during his debut Premier League season with Leeds, scoring two goals and making four assists. Villa's football operations president, Monchi, is expected to discuss terms with Gnonto's representatives. Despite a rejected £15 million offer from Everton, Leeds are keen to keep Gnonto, especially following recent losses. The recent takeover by 49ers Enterprises means Leeds are not obligated to sell, potentially raising Gnonto's cost to £30 million.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under Julen Lopetegui, are set to further bolster their squad for the coming 2023/24 season. Several signings are anticipated to provide essential squad depth. Although no confirmations have been made, plentiful rumours suggest potential new faces in the team. The starting lineup for the upcoming campaign could be significantly different, based on the most credible speculations. All this in anticipation of the Premier League's opening weekend approaching in a few weeks.

Everton is in the process of making their first summer signing with free agent Ashley Young, following the release of players such as Yerry Mina and Asmir Begovic. This move is in response to fans' demands for signings to boost the squad after a challenging season. The club is focusing on enhancing their offensive line to address goalscoring concerns, amidst doubts over Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ability to consistently perform due to injury. This leads to speculation on the potential starting line-up for their opening match against Fulham at Goodison Park.