Premier League’s fight for Europe: Who needs what to qualify this weekend?

While the title race and relegation battle have been settled, there is still a fight for European places ongoing heading into Sunday’s final round of matches of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the situation.

Who has already secured a place in Europe?

Manchester City and Manchester United have sealed Champions League places, with them confirmed as Premier League title-winners and runners-up respectively. Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester, the sides vying for the two other top-four slots, are guaranteed Europa League football at least.

What do Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester need for a top-four finish?

Chelsea, a point better off than fourth-placed Liverpool and Leicester in fifth, can cement third spot with a win at Aston Villa. Liverpool will look to wrap up a top-four berth when they play Crystal Palace at Anfield. Leicester, whose goal difference is inferior to Liverpool’s by four and Chelsea’s by three, will need a big win over Tottenham or hope results elsewhere go their way.

Who else is in the Europa League picture?

West Ham will qualify for the Europa League if they avoid defeat against Southampton.

As well as the fifth spot that will be occupied by one of Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester, sixth is also a Europa League berth, with the Foxes having won the FA Cup. West Ham hold that position, three points clear of Tottenham (seventh) and Everton (eighth).

Who needs what to clinch sixth?The Hammers will nail the place down if they avoid defeat at home against Southampton. If they do lose, Spurs would leapfrog them with a win at Leicester. Everton claiming sixth looks unlikely even if they win at Manchester City, West Ham lose and Tottenham fail to win, owing to respective goal differences – theirs is inferior to West Ham’s by eight.

Anything else?

Arsenal can still finish seventh, which is a Europa Conference League berth.

There is also a place in the inaugural Europa Conference League up for grabs – the way things have panned out this term has resulted in that going to whichever team finishes seventh. Arsenal and Leeds mathematically remain contenders to clinch that spot.

And what’s the scenario there?

Arsenal are a point behind Spurs and Everton in ninth. They will rise two places if those sides do not win and the Gunners beat Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. A draw could be enough, although it is another case that seems unlikely due to goal difference, with theirs seven worse than Tottenham’s. While Leeds, two points behind Arsenal, need a win at home against West Brom, their goal difference is such that it appears almost impossible for them to get up to seventh.