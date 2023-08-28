Premier League: supercomputer predicts where the big guns will finish

Chelsea secured a 3-0 win over Luton Town, marking their first victory under Mauricio Pochettino. BetVictor's Premier League supercomputer predicts at least 35 points will be needed to avoid relegation and a minimum of 70 points for a top-four spot this season.

Newcastle United will play without four key players and have doubts about two others ahead of their match against Liverpool. Coach Eddie Howe confirmed Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are out due to injuries, though their recovery is progressing well. Javier Manquillo may return but likely won't be included in the match squad. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is a doubt with a muscle issue, and both Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones will be absent. Thankfully Alexis Mac Allister's red card was overturned and he will be available for the match.

Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that the atmosphere at St James’ Park, home to Newcastle United, is superior to that of Anfield and the Emirates Stadium, home grounds of Liverpool and Arsenal respectively. Speaking to Sky Sports, De Bruyne praised the atmosphere at St James’ Park, even when things were going poorly for the team. He stated both Anfield and the Emirates lacked the same atmosphere, particularly for early kick-off games. De Bruyne is hoping to be fit for City’s next match at St James' Park following a hamstring injury.

Former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney is expected to leave Brentford next summer with a transfer fee rumored to be around £80 million. Toney had scored 68 goals in 124 appearances for Brentford before an eight-month suspension for violating the Football Association’s betting rules. Despite interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, the reported fee remains steep. Toney plans to return to the field in January and switch agents to CAA Stellar, which represents notable football stars including Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw.

Asda has secured permission to take over the former Arsenal: Finsbury Park shop and open an Express store. Islington Council’s licensing committee has granted approval for alcohol sales between 8am-11pm. Concerns were raised about potential increases in crime and antisocial behaviour due to cheap alcohol availability. However, Asda's lawyer clarified that the store will not sell high-alcohol content liquor or miniatures and will enforce alcohol sale bans around large events at Finsbury Park. The company also committed to adequate staffing, security measures, and working to minimise any nuisance from licensed activities.

Kieran Tierney, the Arsenal full-back, is nearing a season-long loan move to Real Sociedad, after a potential transfer to Newcastle fell through. The Scottish player's opportunities at Arsenal have diminished, leading him to seek game time elsewhere. While the financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, it is known that Real Sociedad will cover the player's salary in full. The La Liga team, currently sitting 13th in the table, will be hoping Tierney can bolster their squad for their Champions League campaign.

Arsenal's busy summer continues with the potential sale of their striker, Folarin Balogun, to AS Monaco for a club record £38m. Other potential moves include the departure of their club-record signing, Pepe, with Beskitas and Saudi Arabia noted as possible destinations. The North London club is also considering strengthening their attack with a move for Ghanaian winger, Mohammed Kudos from Ajax. The 22-year-old, who has also caught the attention of Chelsea and West Ham, scored 11 league goals last season.

Arsenal is set to face Fulham on Saturday, hoping for a third win in a row. Reports suggest that the club is searching for a versatile right-back following a long-term injury of their recent signee, Jurrien Timber. The team has ruled out selling Thomas Partey, despite an offer from Galatasaray. The Ghanaian, who has filled in as a full-back in recent matches, is under contract with Arsenal until 2025 and is seen as an important part of the squad by coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal managed a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their latest Premier League encounter. The match saw Fulham take an early lead, with Arsenal clawing back into the game with goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah in the 70th and 72nd minute respectively. Despite Fulham being down to ten men, they scored a late goal to share the spoils. Substitute Fábio Vieira had a significant impact, winning a penalty and providing an assist for Arsenal. The draw takes Arsenal's point total to seven from three Premier League games this season. They next face Manchester United.

West Ham has reportedly reached a €45m verbal agreement with Ajax for the signing of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus with a sell-on clause included. Despite interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Brighton, the Hammers managed to secure Kudus who is due for a medical check before signing a five-year contract. The player, who scored 18 goals with seven assists last term, may make his debut against Luton Town on September 1.