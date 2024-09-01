Pressure mounts on Steven Naismith as Ross Graham fires Dundee United winner

Pressure mounted on Steven Naismith after a second-half goal from Dundee United defender Ross Graham consigned beleaguered Hearts to a sixth consecutive defeat.

The increasingly disillusioned Jambos support made their feelings clear towards their manager and the team during and at the end of their 1-0 loss at home to the in-form Tannadice side.

While newly-promoted United head into the international break third in the William Hill Premiership, Hearts have now scored only two goals and won none of their seven matches in all competitions so far this term.

The embattled Naismith made three changes to the side that started Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat by Viktoria Plzen as Blair Spittal, Lawrence Shankland and Yutaro Oda replaced Cammy Devlin, Gerald Taylor and Liam Boyce. United boss Jim Goodwin sent out the same XI that started the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone the previous weekend.

The visitors had an early opportunity when they won a free-kick wide on the right but Emmanuel Adegboyega sent a free header well wide after getting himself on the end of David Babunski’s delivery.

Hearts soon started to zip the ball about with intent and James Penrice went close with a low angled shot from 18 yards that ran just wide of the far post after a slick build-up around the box.

At the other end, United striker Jort van der Sande headed over after being picked out by a Babunski cross from the right.

Hearts were enjoying the bulk of the possession in the early stages and Oda threatened in the 17th minute when he fired a powerful shot just over from 25 yards out.

The visitors carried a sporadic threat and they had a decent opportunity when Will Ferry crossed from the left but on-loan Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson was unable to get a clean connection on his header as he burst into the six-yard box.

Hearts almost went ahead in the 34th minute when Penrice’s shot from the edge of the box was deflected just wide.

United – who had managed to frustrate the home support as the first half wore on – had a couple of good chances early in the second period. Kristijan Trapanovski was denied by an important challenge from Frankie Kent after breaking towards goal following a loose Hearts pass before Graham headed just over from a Babunski corner.

Hearts then threatened twice in quick succession as Oda burst into the box and lashed over the bar before Jorge Grant was denied by a good save from Jack Walton.

With the hosts seemingly running out of ideas, United made the breakthrough in the 76th minute when centre-back Graham, who had ventured forward for a set-piece, drilled into Craig Gordon’s bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the box.