Preston boss Ryan Lowe charged by FA after red card
Preston manager Ryan Lowe has been charged by the Football Association after his dismissal against Birmingham on Saturday.
Lowe was shown a red card after the final whistle as North End lost 1-0 to end their unbeaten start to the Championship season.
An FA statement read: “Preston North End FC manager Ryan Lowe has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the EFL Championship fixture against Birmingham City FC on Saturday (03/09/22).
“It is alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official both following the end of the fixture and following his dismissal. He has until Friday [09/09/22] to provide a response.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox