Preston boss Ryan Lowe hails ‘fantastic point’ after Rotherham draw

Preston manager Ryan Lowe felt a “moment of brilliance” was the only thing missing from his side’s performance as their winning streak came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

North End’s red-hot form had seen them win their last six games and emerge as the early leaders in the Championship.

But a goal from one-time Preston forward Jordan Hugill put them on the back foot in South Yorkshire and, although they managed to level before the break through Liam Lindsay, a winning goal proved elusive.

Lowe said: “It’s a fantastic point for us.

“We know coming here was always going to be tough. We would have loved three points, of course, but we say if you can’t win it, don’t lose it.

“We thought we opened them up quite a bit to get the winner, but it wasn’t to be.

“We were disappointed to concede, but it’s a great goal from Jordan. Credit where it’s due.

“I thought they had some flashes and good moments, but we were the team looking to win it. I thought we had the opportunities.

“We just did not have that moment of brilliance. We probably could not have done any more other than put it in the back of the net.”

Milutin Osmajic had a golden opportunity to put Preston in front when he was found by Duane Holmes, but his close-range header was kept out by Viktor Johansson.

Instead, Hugill gave the Millers the lead after 35 minutes with a stunning solo goal, holding off a challenge before lashing a shot into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Tyler Blackett then stopped Lindsay’s flicked header from crossing the line.

Preston’s set-pieces caused no end of problems for the home side and Lindsay rose highest from a wicked delivery from Robbie Brady to head in the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

There were fewer chances in the second period, but it was Preston pushing to get the winner.

They almost got it when Brad Potts’ dangerous cross was turned against a post by a diving Blackett.

Millers manager Matt Taylor said: “It was a good game of football. Things seemed to go against us at certain moments.

“They’re a good team and you can see that.

“We had to rejig things at half-time and tried to go toe-to-toe with a very good team. I did not envisage having that defence in the second half, but it was a case of needs must. Tyler was what I want him to be, a man mountain.

“The most sensible thing was to go to a back five, but it had legs about it. It’s certainly a formation I have used in the past. We have got to keep finding ways to adapt during games.

“It was more of a structured game. It was not pretty for the first 20 minutes, but it was solid.

“It was not spectacular in any way, but it calmed a few bodies down. Then the game disconnects and space appears.”

Taylor will now face a touchline ban after picking up a booking for complaining about decisions.

He added: “I have to somehow find a way of highlighting the deficiencies. It’s my third booking now.

“I will keep getting fined and paying them. Somebody has got to stand up for Rotherham United. I have to fight for my players.

“We have got full-time referees at Championship level, but it doesn’t look like it.

“Will anything get done? Time will tell.”