Preston climb to top of Championship after Will Keane’s brace defeats Stoke

A Will Keane double secured Preston their fourth successive league win as they rose to the Sky Bet Championship summit with a 2-0 victory at Stoke.

The summer recruit from Wigan netted a quickfire brace early in the second half as the Lilywhites’ unbeaten start continued.

Half-time substitute Duane Holmes orchestrated the Preston knockout blow, firstly winning a penalty which Keane converted.

And the United States international was provider again for Keane’s second as he teeed up his strike partner for an easy tap-in.

A new-look Potters side, whose busy deadline day took their summer additions to 18, offered little in resistance as their four-match winning run at home was ended.

After a fierce start in which former Preston midfielder Ben Pearson was booked within 46 seconds, the visitors nearly opened the scoring with the game’s first effort on goal.

An Alan Browne effort from range deflected off Ben Wilmot and nearly wrongfooted Mark Travers, but the Potters’ goalkeeper did well to adjust and save.

Stoke gradually grew into the fixture and roles were reversed at the opposite end when Wilmot was then thwarted by Browne. A scramble in the box ended with the ball popping up invitingly for the defender, but his goalbound strike was headed clear by Preston’s captain.

The reliable Travers was called into action again shortly after the half-hour mark when a miraculous reflex stop kept the scores level.

Andrew Hughes advanced dangerously into the area and his cross was nearly inadvertently converted by Stoke defender Enda Stevens, if not for Travers’ instinct save.

The hosts’ best chance of the first half fell to Tyrese Campbell when he was found in the box by a pinpoint Wesley delivery, but the forward miscued his volleyed attempt.

A first half low on creativity drew to an uneventful close and Preston boss Ryan Lowe delivered a masterstroke to swing the tie in his side’s favour.

The introduction of Holmes at the interval proved the difference as the new addition from Huddersfield continued his bright start to life with the Lancashire outfit.

A jinking and weaving run from Holmes was abruptly stopped by Wouter Burger in the box, with the Stoke midfielder penalised by referee Matthew Donohue.

Keane stepped up for the ensuing spot-kick and happily obliged from 12 yards, drilling an effort down the middle of the goal.

Preston’s two new stars combined again in the 57th minute when Holmes set up Keane to send the travelling 2,586 fans into delirium.

Stoke boss Alex Neil – who spent just shy of four years in the Preston hotseat – tried to rouse a fightback from his shell-shocked side.

But the home side had to wait until the 77th minute to register their first shot on target as Campbell came closest to providing a consolation.