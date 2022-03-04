04 March 2022

Preston defender Liam Lindsay banned for Bournemouth clash

04 March 2022

Preston will be without Liam Lindsay for the visit of promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

Lindsay was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Coventry last time out and is banned against the Cherries.

Patrick Bauer (hip) is expected to once again miss out and Sean Maguire may not feature despite returning to training.

Greg Cunningham and Tom Barkhuizen remain on the sidelines while Josh Murphy could play a part after returning from a four-month injury lay-off.

Bournemouth should welcome back a trio of players who missed out on the late win at Stoke.

Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips sat out the 2-1 victory but is in line to return having overcome an illness.

Jaidon Anthony and Ryan Christie are also back in training so could play some part at Deepdale.

Meanwhile, Junior Stanislas and Robbie Brady are on the comeback trail but not ready to return.

