Preston hand first professional contracts to four 18-year-olds
Preston have awarded first professional deals to teenagers Lewis Coulton, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Oliver Lombard and Joe Rodwell-Grant.
The second-year scholars, all 18, have agreed one-year contracts, with an option of a second year, which will start in July.
Preston said on their website: “Holland-Wilkinson was included on the bench a number of times in the first half of the season and last week collected the scholar of the year, with Coulton, and most recently, Rodwell-Grant also being included in the matchday 20.”
“Goalkeeper Lombard has been rewarded for his efforts with the youth team and all four were delighted to be given the opportunity to step up to the next level of their careers.”
Preston finished 13th in the Sky Bet Championship this season after winning their last four matches and earlier this week confirmed interim boss Frank McAvoy as their permanent head coach.