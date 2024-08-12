Preston manager Ryan Lowe leaves club by mutual consent one game into new season

Ryan Lowe has left his role as Preston manager only one match into the 2024-25 season.

Lowe has been North End boss since 2021, leading the Lancashire club to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes during his three campaigns in charge.

Preston lost their Sky Bet Championship opener on Friday night 2-0 at home to Sheffield United and after discussions with the board on Sunday, the 45-year-old has departed the club.

Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans are set to temporarily take charge of the team for this week’s matches with Sunderland and Swansea.

A statement from Preston director Peter Risdale said: “Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

“Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

Lowe posted a statement to the Preston fans on Monday and acknowledged he could not take the club any further.

“Obviously, as you know, my time at Preston North End has come to an end,” former Bury and Plymouth boss Lowe said.

“I’ve had an unbelievable two-and-a-half years, met some incredible people and coached some fantastic players, but I feel now is the right time to move on.

“I think now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction. I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing.

“I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.”