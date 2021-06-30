Preston sign full-back Matthew Olosunde
20:52pm, Wed 30 Jun 2021
Preston have signed full-back Matthew Olosunde after his departure from Rotherham.
The 23-year-old one-cap USA international, a former Manchester United youth player, has signed a two-year deal at Deepdale after two seasons with the Millers.
Olosunde told the club website: “I’m very happy for this opportunity and I’m excited to start this new journey and give all I can for the club.
“I’m definitely looking forward to getting into it and getting to grips with things, and meeting all the lads. It’s always good getting to meet new people and make new friends, so I’m very excited.”