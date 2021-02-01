Preston sign Liam Lindsay and Sepp Van Den Berg to offset Ben Davies departure

Preston have signed Liam Lindsay and Sepp Van Den Berg following Ben Davies’ departure to Liverpool.

Lindsay joins from Championship rivals Stoke on a loan deal until the end of the season and is set to take Davies’ number six shirt at Deepdale.

Van Den Berg makes a similar loan move from Liverpool, the 20-year-old having made four appearances for the Premier League champions since joining them in 2019.

Preston manager Alex Neil told the club website: “It is good to get this bit of business done.

“The Ben Davies one came out of the blue so it’s not something we expected, but we have obviously been keeping an eye on left-sided centre-backs in case that did happen.

“Liam is a guy who has played at the level, he’s been at Stoke, he’s been at Barnsley, he’s a good age, he’s left-sided and left-footed and I think it makes sense to bring someone in who can hopefully do well between now and the end of the season.

“He’s a good presence, a good size, and we are really hopeful for him.

“He hasn’t played a lot of football this year and we want to make sure that he gets his season up and running.”

Paisley-born Lindsay, 25, began his career at Partick before moving to Barnsley in June 2017.

He made 90 appearances for the Tykes and joined Stoke for a reported £2million fee in June 2019, playing 23 games for the club.

“It’s been pretty quick and I’m just happy to have it done and dusted and I’m looking forward to it,” Lindsay said.

Van Den Berg, 20, began his career in his native Holland with PEC Zwolle, making 23 appearances.

He said: “Hopefully I can play a lot of games and achieve something good this season, so I’m really looking forward to it.”