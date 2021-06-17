Preston striker Louis Moult agrees two-year deal with Burton
Burton have agreed a deal to sign Louis Moult when his contract with Championship club Preston expires later this month.
The 29-year-old striker will sign a two-year deal at the Pirelli Stadium.
Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website: “He’s a good striker and we’re really pleased to get him in.
“We were looking for more goals, we’re looking for more competition and we think Louis can provide that.
“We think he can work really well with Kane Hemmings and we’re delighted to get him in the building.”
Moult began his career with hometown club Stoke, making three senior appearances along with loan spells at Bradford, Mansfield, Accrington and Alfreton.
He has also had spells at Northampton, Nuneaton, Wrexham and in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell, where he scored 50 goals in 98 games before joining Preston in 2018.