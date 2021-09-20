Preston without cup-tied Josh Murphy for Cheltenham cup clash

Josh Murphy is ruled out of the Cheltenham fixture as he is cup tied (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:19pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
Preston will be without Josh Murphy for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Cheltenham.

The midfielder is cup tied after playing in the earlier rounds of the tournament for his parent club Cardiff.

Defender Patrick Bauer could be a doubt having received stitches after breaking his nose during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Connor Wickham will be hoping for another opportunity after making his debut off the bench against the Baggies, while Alan Browne was due to return to training on Monday.

Cheltenham could again be without Callum Wright and Liam Sercombe.

Neither player was involved in the Robins’ 1-0 win against Oxford at the weekend due to injury.

Alfie May made his case to feature against Preston after coming into the starting line-up following Wright’s late withdrawal and scoring the only goal of the game.

Kyle Vassell may also be given more game time after returning to action against Oxford as a late substitute, but defender Charlie Raglan remains sidelined.

