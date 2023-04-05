Preston’s Ched Evans facing surgery after developing ‘serious medical condition’

Preston striker Ched Evans is facing “potentially life-changing consequences” after developing a serious medical condition as a result of “repeated high-force contact” during his career.

The 34-year-old requires surgery on the issue, which is more common in American football and rugby players, and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.fconsFormer Wales international Evans and his club remain hopeful he will eventually return to action.

“Preston North End can confirm striker Ched Evans will be unavailable for an extended period after developing a serious medical condition,” a club statement read.

“The 34-year-old forward is facing potentially life-changing consequences as a result of repeated high-force contact which he has received on a weekly basis throughout his career.

“The condition requires surgery to address his current symptoms and to prevent any further damage from occurring in the future.

“Specific time-frames for a potential return will not be disclosed until the outcome of the surgery is known, but all parties remain hopeful that Ched will be back playing and scoring goals in a PNE shirt in the future.”

Evans, who has also played for Manchester City, Norwich, Sheffield United, Chesterfield and Fleetwood, has scored nine goals in 26 Sky Bet Championship appearances this season.

North End manager Ryan Lowe said: “We’ll be there for him every single day. Whatever he needs, we’ll be there for him and the family.

“It’s been tough for me, the staff and the players because it’s a bit sickening when you get that news in the blink of an eye.

“More importantly for me as the manager, it’s about Ched’s health. He’ll have to decide what he wants to do with his future and, whatever he chooses to do, we’ll back 100 per cent.”