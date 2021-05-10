Preston’s Paul Gallagher retires to take up coaching role
20:31pm, Mon 10 May 2021
Preston midfielder Paul Gallagher has decided to retire from playing to take up a coaching role with the club.
The 36-year-old started his career at Blackburn and also spent six seasons on Leicester’s books.
Gallagher made over 100 appearances for North End during three separate loan spells before joining permanently in 2015, going on to add 20 goals in a further 190 league appearances.
Preston said in a statement on Twitter: “#pnefc legend Paul Gallagher has confirmed his retirement from playing to take up the role of first team coach at the club.
“We will be reflecting on @Gally_7’s incredible playing career in the coming days, but for now thank you for your outstanding service on the pitch.”