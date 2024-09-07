Pride for Mike Williamson as MK Dons grind out win

Mike Williamson was “incredibly proud” as MK Dons bounced back from their slow start to beat Walsall 1-0 at Stadium MK.

After defeat on Monday night by Salford, a first-half goal saw the Dons pick up a second win of the campaign as they defeated a Walsall team who had made a bright start to the season.

Callum Hendry was the match-winner as he tapped in Liam Kelly’s cross after a passing move.

Walsall struggled to create many chances, with their best opportunity seeing Jack Earing denied by Tom McGill just after the home side’s opener.

Williamson said: “I thought we dominated large parts of the game and created a good amount of chances and defended when we needed to. Tom (McGill) made one or two big saves for us but I was just incredibly proud and pleased with the reaction from the other night.

“We’re 1-0 up on the run we’re on against a team that have a lot of players that can hurt you all over the pitch with their physicality and who just want to consistently put it in the box. Of course we need a bit more composure and that was part of it.

“It was a relief to get the result. The performance was good but can be so much better. It’s just concentration and we’ve got to make sure when facing periods of adversity, we increase the concentration to see it through and then flip it and finish our chances off the back of that.”

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler was left to voice his frustration, particularly with the team’s first half.

He said: “I didn’t think we looked like ourselves at all which is frustrating. Sometimes that’s down to dynamics and we didn’t quite adapt to not having Liam (Gordon) on the pitch on this left-hand side.

“The first 45 minutes felt a bit tentative in our play, which is unusual from us.

“We wanted to make sure we put a proper performance today, and in the second half we gave it a go and were on the front foot. We wanted a reaction as first half we weren’t anywhere near our levels we’ve set ourselves. That’s why you come away feeling frustrated.

“I feel like we’re a good team with more positives throughout the season and when you miss an opportunity, it hurts a little bit more.

“It just wasn’t what we’ve come from expect from each other today and that’s probably what hurts the most, but I can only be proud of the effort they continue to give to try to do the right things. We just didn’t quite do that today.”