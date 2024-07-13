Prince William urges England to ‘show the world what you’re made of’ in final

The Prince of Wales has urged England to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

William, who is president of the Football Association, will attend England’s match against Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

In a social media post on Saturday, he said: “We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job!

“Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe. W.”

The prince attended England’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland a week ago and the group-stage game against Denmark, and was seen cheering in the stands.

On Wednesday, he congratulated England after their semi-final win over the Netherlands, praising Ollie Watkins’ late winner.

William, an Aston Villa fan, wrote: “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists. W.”

His father, the King, also commended the team – but quipped that they should avoid more last-minute drama.

In a message to Gareth Southgate’s side following their 2-1 win against the Netherlands, Charles sent the players the royal family’s “very best wishes” and “warmest congratulations”.

He added: “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”

Southgate has said: “I want to win so much on Sunday it hurts”, while Sir Keir Starmer suggested there would be some form of celebration if England win their first major men’s football tournament since 1966.

The Prime Minister, who is attending the match, has refused to commit to an extra bank holiday if the team secures victory, saying he did not want to “jinx anything” by pre-empting the result.

Pubs and bars will be allowed to stay open until 1am over Sunday night.