Promise Omochere scored for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)
14 February 2023

Promise Omochere fires Fleetwood to victory over Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2023

Fleetwood moved further away from the League One relegation places after claiming a 1-0 win over Peterborough thanks to Promise Omochere’s first-half goal.

The result makes it back-to-back league victories for the Cod Army, and three on the bounce in all competitions, to move them seven points clear of the drop zone.

Peterborough pressed from the start and came within inches of taking the lead when Jack Taylor’s long-range effort was tipped onto the woodwork by Jay Lynch.

It was Fleetwood who went in front, though, in the 20th minute, with Phoenix Patterson crossing to Omochere to head in at the back post.

Jonson Clarke-Harris had a chance to level for the visitors on the half-hour mark but his header from Nathanael Ogbeta’s centre was off-target.

Peterborough continued to search for an equaliser in the second half, with Taylor’s attempt drifting wide of the far post in the 61st minute after Ephron Mason-Clark had sent a low cross into the box.

But it was not to be for the Posh as they fell to a second successive league defeat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police officer cleared of charges of raping woman and child

news

Teenage girl found with fatal stab wounds in Cheshire park named by police

news

King tells of concern for Zelensky and Ukrainian people at historic audience

news