Promoted Peterborough release six players and place four on the transfer list

Peterborough have started preparations for life in the Championship by releasing six players and placing four on the transfer list.

The Posh finally won promotion from League One this season and boss Darren Ferguson is shaping his squad, with Louis Reed, Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Sam Cartwright, Archie Jones and Brad Rolt all leaving the club at the end of their contracts.

Mo Eisa, who joined for a fee of over £1million in 2019, Daniel Gyollai, Serhat Tasdemir and Ryan Broom remain under contract but are placed on the transfer list.

Ferguson said of those being released on the club’s official website: “A huge thank you to them all.

“I spoke to them all individually and it is probably the toughest part of a manager’s job. They have given everything, blood, sweat and tears for the cause.

“I have a good relationship with them all whether I had worked with them previously or not.

“We have to manage all of the players throughout the season, they have been in and been out and not been regulars, but their attitude on Sunday against Doncaster in the final game of the season was outstanding, particularly as I had spoken to them all and told them my decision a few days previously.

“I wish them all the best, I will keep in touch with them, and I will help them as best as I can, I am sure they will be fine, they will get clubs. They have been a credit to themselves and played a massive part in getting us promoted.”

Eisa joined from Bristol City two years ago in a big-money move but failed to make an impact in Posh’s promotion season.

Ferguson added: “Mo needs to play regularly, he is too good a player not to be and he may find it difficult as he did this season to be in our starting line-up.

“He is a great lad and played a massive part.”