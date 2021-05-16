Promotion boost for Sutton as Torquay draw at Stockport

Torquay striker Scott Boden
Torquay striker Scott Boden (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:31pm, Sun 16 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Promotion-chasing pair Stockport and Torquay fought out a thrilling 2-2 Vanarama National League draw that will have left leaders Sutton smiling.

Macauley Southam-Hales fired Stockport ahead after 34 minutes with a brilliant curling finish from the edge of the area.

But Torquay, who had been unlucky when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans struck a post from a tight angle, were level when Scott Boden levelled from the penalty spot five minutes before the interval.

Boden prodded Torquay ahead from close range in the 57th minute after his first effort had hit the crossbar.

But Stockport levelled six minutes later when John Rooney ‘s deep corner was headed in at the far post by Ashley Palmer.

Both sides had chances to win in a frantic finish but the draw leaves second-placed Torquay three points behind Sutton with two games to play, while Stockport moved up to third but can no longer go up automatically.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stockport

PA