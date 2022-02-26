26 February 2022

Promotion-chasing MK Dons secure third win in a row with Bolton victory

MK Dons bolstered their League One promotion hopes with a 2-0 home win over Bolton.

Mo Eisa and Scott Twine scored goals in either half as the Dons made it three wins in a row.

Bolton came close to levelling when Amadou Bakayoko had a header brilliantly saved just before half-time.

But their hopes were dashed when Twine scored his 14th goal of the campaign in the closing stages.

Eisa had a penalty shout turned away before Twine hit the post as MK Dons started strongly.

They got their reward when Eisa converted a rebound in the 17th minute after Harry Darling’s shot was initially saved.

Jamie Cumming made a brilliant save to keep out Bakayoko’s close-range header after 40 minutes before Ricardo Santos headed over just after the hour as Bolton pushed for an equaliser.

They could not find a way through however, and Twine wrapped the points up with a cool finish in the 76th minute after Kaine Kesler-Hayden latched on to a mis-placed pass by visiting keeper James Trafford.

Twine failed to hit the target before Troy Parrott had a shot saved in the closing minutes as the hosts looked to add to their score.

