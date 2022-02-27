Prospect of European football is big incentive for my players – David Martindale

Livingston boss David Martindale admits the prospect of European football is a massive carrot for his players.

The Lions were rampant on Saturday as they comprehensively beat relegation-haunted Dundee 4-0 at Dens thanks to goals from Scott Pittman, Jack Fitzwater and a Bruce Anderson double.

The result propelled Livi into the cinch Premiership top six, just one point behind Dundee United who occupy a European spot in fourth with Martinadale now setting his sights on snatching that place from the Tangerines.

The 47-year-old said: “For me, our challenge is can we stay in the top six. That’s the last two years we’ve managed to get into the top six.

“We missed out on European football by one goal last year – albeit we probably wouldn’t have qualified for European football because of the club academy stuff, but that’s now all in hand.

“For this group of players and staff, everybody at the club, it would be absolutely incredible if that’s an achievement that we can get to.

“But it’s going to be difficult. Today was one game, take it in isolation and look to the next game.

“But I think it’s a massive carrot for the players, where they have got themselves to now.”

Martindale was delighted with the result and performance on Saturday.

He added: “I put demands on the offensive players because I feel they have been controlling large portions of the last couple of games but just not putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Then today, to be 3-0 up in 20 minutes, I think the offensive players have stepped up to the plate.”

While it was a memorable day for Livingston, it was one to forget for Dundee and their new boss Mark McGhee.

The Dark Blues remain rooted to the foot of the table and although they are still just two points behind St Johnstone, 10th-placed Ross County have extended their advantage to nine points following their win over Saints on Saturday.

However, McGhee insists Dundee cannot afford to worry about being so far from safety.

The 64-year-old said: “I don’t think we are stressing ourselves about that too much.

“Our first objective is not to finish bottom and if we finish any better than that, then fine.

“But as long as we don’t go down automatically, then we give ourselves a chance in the play-offs. If we do better than that it would be great.

“We’ve lost 4-0 at home to Livingston so I can’t predict we’ll do better than that but I can say we will have a right go at making sure we don’t finish bottom.”