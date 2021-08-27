Przemyslaw Placheta missing for Norwich against Leicester

Przemyslaw Placheta is still struggling with Covid-19 symptoms (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:22pm, Fri 27 Aug 2021
Norwich remain without midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta for the Premier League match at home to Leicester on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Pole, who has yet to feature for the Canaries this season, is still struggling with Covid-19 symptoms.

Defender Bali Mumba is sidelined until after the international break by a dislocated kneecap suffered in the Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth. Forward Josh Sargent could be available after a minor glute problem but Greek midfielder Christos Tzolis (calf) is a doubt.

Summer signing Ryan Bertrand could make his league debut for the Foxes.

The former Southampton full-back made his first appearance for the club in the Community Shield win against Manchester City but then tested positive for Covid ahead of the opening game of the season against Wolves and has been unavailable since.

Central defenders Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans remain out injured while forward Ayoze Perez is suspended following his red card in the defeat at West Ham on Monday night.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Rashica, Pukki, Gunn, Omobamidele, Zimmermann, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Hernandez, Tzolis, Sargent, Idah.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka.

