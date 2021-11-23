23 November 2021

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

By NewsChain Sport
23 November 2021

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.

PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.

“But this type of thing cannot distract me. Rumours are there and we need to leave it at that.

“We are still focused. We are focusing 100 per cent to try to get the best form.”

