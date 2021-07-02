PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe signs for Swansea

A view inside Swansea's Liberty Stadium (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Swansea have announced the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.

Piroe, 21, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship outfit.

Having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, he made 12 appearances for PSV last term, scoring three goals.

Piroe has played for Holland at under-15, under-16, under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.

He becomes Swansea’s second acquisition of the summer, following Kyle Joseph’s arrival from Wigan.

