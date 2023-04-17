Q&A: A look at Arsenal’s stuttering form and what it means for the title race

Arsenal have dropped four points in their last two games as their Premier League title tilt has stalled at just the wrong time.

With Manchester City continuing to close the gap, the pace-setting Gunners are now just four points clear at the top, having played a game more than their rivals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what has gone wrong for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Was drawing at Liverpool and West Ham really that bad?

Under different circumstances, taking a point away at Anfield and then drawing a London derby against a side battling relegation would not be seen as a poor week’s work. Unfortunately for Arsenal, though, both the timing and the manner of the two results will have impacted the whole mood at the club. They have not won a league game at Liverpool since 2012 but were 2-0 ahead before being caught and then hanging on for a draw. Fast forward a week and they made the same mistake at West Ham, racing two goals up inside 10 minutes only to take their foot off the gas, concede twice, miss a penalty and drop another couple of points.

So what has been missing recently?

It is a question of who rather than what. William Saliba’s back injury suffered in the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon has seen the France defender miss the last four games, having previously started every league game for the Gunners this season. Arteta’s side coped brilliantly without Gabriel Jesus after the striker missed three months due to a knee injury, but, defensively, their cover has not been as strong, with Rob Holding badly exposed at the London Stadium.

Are things likely to improve?

Hopes at the club are that Saliba could yet make a return in time for the top-of-the-table clash with City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26, but, if he does not make it, Arsenal’s backline, which was also without the influential Oleksandr Zinchenko at West Ham, will be creaking up against ruthless goal machine Erling Haaland.

What should concern Arteta most?

The relentless form of City will no doubt be giving the Arsenal boss food for thought, but there is little to nothing he can do about that right now. Before the two sides meet, Arsenal host rock-bottom Southampton on Friday night. Arteta will want to get the mentality right heading into that game and make sure, if his side find themselves ahead, they go on to seal victory and – with City in FA Cup semi-final action – extend their lead at the top.

How big a disappointment would missing out on the title be?

Given Arsenal were eight points clear, the obvious answer is a very big one. However, the Gunners have been waiting 19 years to get their hands back on the Premier League trophy and hardly anyone would have expected them to launch such a staunch title bid this season. There would no doubt be disappointment for all associated with the club if they were to slip up from this point, but to have had such a stellar season should still be of comfort. They have the youngest squad in the division, players who have bought into Arteta’s ethos and have so far kept a rampant, and far more experienced, City team at arm’s length.