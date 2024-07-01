Q&A: Gareth Southgate’s defensive dilemmas for Switzerland quarter-final

England head into their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash against Switzerland on Saturday with a number of question marks over who will start in their defence.

Manager Gareth Southgate has made minimal changes to his starting XI across the first four games but his hand may be forced in Dusseldorf.

Here, the PA news agency answer the questions that surround Southgate’s backline.

Who is definitely missing out at the Merkur Spiel-Arena?

One of England’s most consistent performers at a tournament where displays have been fairly average has been Marc Guehi.The Crystal Palace centre-back was the choice to replace Harry Maguire alongside John Stones at the heart of Southgate’s defence and he has flourished.However, Southgate will have to replace the 23-year-old against Switzerland as he picked up a second yellow card in the extra-time win over Slovakia meaning he will serve a one-match ban.Southgate has a number of options with Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez all potential candidates – although only the former, with 15 minutes off the bench against Slovakia, has any tournament experience.If Southgate goes against the grain and mixes things up, Kyle Walker could shift into a more central role, which is where he finished Sunday’s last-16 game in a back three.

Walker is the first-choice right-back though?

The Manchester City defender has been one of Southgate’s best players in recent years but has not looked himself for large parts of the Euros.His explosive pace can add an extra dimension to England’s attack but that has been largely negated thus far.He is still likely to keep his place and it would be a major surprise if Southgate shifted to start with a three-man defence.Walker, though, is also an option at left-back having shifted over to the other flank during the Slovenia stalemate in the group stages.

Left-back? Is that a problem area for Southgate?

Kieran Trippier, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka all played at left-back for a spell against Slovakia. (Bradley Collyer/Mike Egerton/PA)