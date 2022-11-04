QPR boosted by Chris Willock return ahead of clash with West Brom
QPR have Chris Willock available for the visit of West Brom.
The forward returned from a hamstring problem as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Norwich.
Stefan Johansen, Tyler Roberts (calf), Jimmy Dunne (knee) and Jake Clarke-Salter (knee) have all been struggling with injury.
Johansen (heel) has an outside chance of returning for Michael Beale’s promotion chasers.
West Brom’s Karlan Grant has been ruled out for up to a month with an ankle injury.
The striker suffered the problem in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Blackpool and will miss the final two games before the World Cup, starting with Saturday’s trip to Loftus Road.
Daryl Dike has been out since August with a thigh injury but has returned to training and will be assessed.
Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (knee) remain out for new boss Carlos Corberan.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox