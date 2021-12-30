QPR boss Mark Warburton admits his side were second best for much of first half

Mark Warburton admitted his Rangers side had beaten 10-man Bristol City 2-1 despite being second best for most of the first half.

But the QPR boss was still buzzing with excitement over Yoann Barbet’s stoppage-time winner.

The defender netted with a perfect near-post header from a right-wing corner to complete his side’s recovery from a rocky start.

Teenager Andy Scott’s deflected shot had given City a third-minute lead. But Cameron Pring’s rash tackle on Luke Amos allowed Charlie Austin to equalise from the spot in first-half injury time.

City midfielder Andy King was shown a second yellow card for a 56th-minute foul, having already been booked for contesting the penalty.

Warburton said: “It was a great header by Yoann and for the ball to go in right in front of our travelling supporters made it even more special.

“To be honest, we were second best in the first half and paid for a slow start. We conceded a sloppy goal and deserved to for the way we began the game.

“The penalty gave us a boost just before the interval and the second half was much better.

“We were positive when they went down to 10 men and created chances without taking them.

“For a while it seemed it was not going to be our night. But scoring a late winner like that has given everyone a lift.

“We showed the necessary endeavour, spirit, fight or whatever you want to call it to get back into the game and I am delighted to have sent our fans home happy.”

City boss Nigel Pearson refused to be downcast, even though it was by no means the first time this season that his side had conceded late in a home game.

He said: “I thought we were excellent for much of the game and I am not going to be too critical of the players over losing because they gave it all they had.

“The challenge for the penalty was rash and unnecessary, but the naivety of the referee at times was incredible.

“I wasn’t aware at half-time that Andy King had been booked. But even after he was sent off, we played some decent stuff and looked like scoring.

“With them playing three at the back and us four, we felt before the game that we could threaten them in wide areas and that proved the case.

“To be fair, it was a great header for the winning goal and overall I am pleased with the way we played.

“The players showed the right attitude in the way they competed and I can’t ask for more in that respect.”