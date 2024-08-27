QPR boss Marti Cifuentes praises Joe Walsh after shoot-out cup win over Luton

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes praised Joe Walsh after the young keeper played a starring role in his side’s Carabao Cup win over Championship rivals Luton.

Rangers won 4-1 on penalties after the 90 minutes ended 1-1. Summer signing Hevertton Santos, making his full debut for QPR, put them ahead after 11 minutes but Luton equalised five minutes later with a thumping volley from Zack Nelson – the 19-year-old’s first senior goal.

Walsh, who signed a new contract during the summer, is second-choice goalkeeper behind Paul Nardi and he produced a fine stop to deny Carlton Morris in the second half and later saved Cauley Woodrow’s penalty in the shoot-out.

“I’m very happy for him,” Cifuentes said.

“We wanted to extend his contract and he has been showing why he is here. He’s a fantastic keeper.”

The Spaniard admitted: “I’m happy about going through but the performance was a bit mixed.

“There were a lot of good moments and some with a lower level than we would like. But I think it’s part of the process, with a lot of new faces trying to glue something.”

Luton boss Rob Edwards rued his side’s missed chances, saying: “It’s horrible to go out in that way because we should have won the game comfortably in 90 minutes.

“We created loads of chances, got into loads of good areas and just need to find that ruthless killer edge that will come.

“I’ve got to try and look at the bigger picture. There was a lot of good stuff, but people want to hear me talking about a win.

“We need a win and that will give us confidence. But we’re going the right way about it.

“You didn’t see a team that was disjointed or not trying or not creating chances.”